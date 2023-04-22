Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $107,550.24 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04.

Forge Global Stock Performance

NYSE FRGE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 161.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global in the third quarter worth $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forge Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

