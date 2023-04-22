Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $76,307.04 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $76,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,065,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $107,550.24.

Forge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 161.22%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.