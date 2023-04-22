Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXA stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

