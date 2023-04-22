Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,508,214 shares of company stock worth $33,312,828. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

