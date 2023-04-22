Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

