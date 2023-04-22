FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $108,216.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 199,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

