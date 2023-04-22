GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in GATX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GATX opened at $112.60 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

