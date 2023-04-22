Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of THRM opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

