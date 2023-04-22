GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

