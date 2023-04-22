Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $56,535,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,594,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.