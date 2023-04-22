Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.
Grab Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $56,535,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,594,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
