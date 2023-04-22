Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 715.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

GSBC opened at $52.34 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $637.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

