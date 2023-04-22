Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

