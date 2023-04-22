Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $139,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.