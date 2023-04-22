Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,755 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 542,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

