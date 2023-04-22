Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

