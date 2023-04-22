Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

