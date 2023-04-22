HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HQY opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

