Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 287.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herc were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $3,478,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,446,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,848,425.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,135 shares of company stock valued at $58,118,849. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $103.05 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

