Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

HOLX stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

