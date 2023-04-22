Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.8 %

HUN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

