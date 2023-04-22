Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.21.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

