Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,505.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

PJUL opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

