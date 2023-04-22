Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,067 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,286,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 368.00%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
