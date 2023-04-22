Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,067 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAXGet Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,286,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 534.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

