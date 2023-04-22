Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $102,790.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
