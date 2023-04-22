Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $102,790.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

