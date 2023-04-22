Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $81,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FSLY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

