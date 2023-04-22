Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $75,424.72 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $75,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,030,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,691,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEGH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

