Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of META stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

