Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 1,211 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTCT opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

