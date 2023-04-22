Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $80,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

