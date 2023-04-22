Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $80,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
