Insider Selling: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CAO Sells $78,360.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

