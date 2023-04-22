Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $230.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

