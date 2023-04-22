Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

