IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,103 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.