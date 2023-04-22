iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

