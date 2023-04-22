iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

