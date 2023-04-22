iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,912 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

