iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

