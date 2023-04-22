J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
Shares of JBHT opened at $176.42 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.