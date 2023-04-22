J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.42 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

