J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.