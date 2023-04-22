JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.