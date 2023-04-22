Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

