Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.