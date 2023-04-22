JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

