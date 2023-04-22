JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

