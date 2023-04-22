KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

