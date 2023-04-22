Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

