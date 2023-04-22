Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 116,182 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 475.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,182 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

