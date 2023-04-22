Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

