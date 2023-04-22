Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 45,130 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 692.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,624,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 307,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period.

BATS PTMC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

