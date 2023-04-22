Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

Cambria Trinity ETF Price Performance

TRTY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.